Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Drops By 21.9%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

LSB Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LXU traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 523,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,962. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that LSB Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LXU shares. TheStreet lowered LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 597,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 966.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 591,290 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.