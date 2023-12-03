Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Increases By 21.4%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Meiji Trading Up 0.5 %

MEJHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254. Meiji has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Get Meiji alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meiji in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Meiji

(Get Free Report)

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.