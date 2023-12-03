Short Interest in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declines By 19.3%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MUR traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,185. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

