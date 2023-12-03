Short Interest in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expands By 22.9%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the October 31st total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MYRG traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $127.85. 76,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $156.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.