Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Expands By 18.0%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,465,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 7,174,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NTIOF stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 14,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

