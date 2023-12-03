Short Interest in National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Expands By 18.0%

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,465,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 7,174,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.0 days.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NTIOF stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. 14,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
