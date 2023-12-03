Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Decreases By 20.6%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $969,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 366.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 219,550 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 103.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 412,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 210,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $347,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,399. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

