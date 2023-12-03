Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Increases By 18.1%

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Nextech3D.AI Price Performance

About Nextech3D.AI

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXCF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 307,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

