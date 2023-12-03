Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Increases By 18.1%

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXCF
Nextech3D.AI Price Performance
About Nextech3D.AI
Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nextech3D.AI
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Nextech3D.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextech3D.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.