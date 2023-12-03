Short Interest in Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Drops By 22.5%

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,333,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 5,591,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43,330.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHMAF remained flat at $4.51 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. Nihon M&A Center has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Get Nihon M&A Center alerts:

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon M&A Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon M&A Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.