Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Increases By 17.1%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 520,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. 65,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,245. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NioCorp Developments will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

