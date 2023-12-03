Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Drops By 21.5%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,675.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPEGF remained flat at $19.03 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

