Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Drops By 22.0%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $17.57.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

