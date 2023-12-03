Short Interest in Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Decreases By 19.5%

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 768,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nogin in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Shares of NOGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,361. Nogin has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82.
Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
