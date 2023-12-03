Short Interest in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Increases By 21.2%

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRV traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $36.80. 37,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,098. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.30.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

