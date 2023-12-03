Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Drops By 18.4%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ONBPP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

