Short Interest in Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Drops By 18.5%

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oriental Land Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OLCLY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $994.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Oriental Land will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

