Short Interest in Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Rises By 19.2%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 385.5 days.

Pason Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSYTF remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Friday. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

