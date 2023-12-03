Short Interest in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Drops By 18.3%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $148,321.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 523,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.