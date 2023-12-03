Short Interest in PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Drops By 21.3%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 296,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

PepGen Price Performance

PEPG stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 36,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,313. PepGen has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that PepGen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter worth $2,664,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

