Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Declines By 21.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.68%. Analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $35,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,355,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after purchasing an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
