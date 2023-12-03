Short Interest in Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Declines By 21.1%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

Shares of METCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile

ramaco resources, inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal the company’s development portfolio includes the elk creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern west virginia; the berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of squire jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of west virginia and virginia; the knox creek property consisting of approximately 61,343 acres of controlled mineral that is located in virginia; and the ram mine property comprising approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern pennsylvania.

