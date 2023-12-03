Short Interest in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Increases By 21.2%

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 48,552 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $176,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,068,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Redwire alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Redwire by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDW

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 113,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.35 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.