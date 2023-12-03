Short Interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expands By 24.1%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 931,556 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,657,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 783,709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,997,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after buying an additional 197,813 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,002,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 155,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. 167,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,847. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

