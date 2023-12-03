Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declines By 21.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 143,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 29,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

