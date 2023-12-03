Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declines By 21.4%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 143,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
