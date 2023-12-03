Short Interest in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Decreases By 20.1%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 677,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 847,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

SACH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 668,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,126. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $176.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 90,788 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

See Also

