Short Interest in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Drops By 19.0%

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEB traded up $23.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,538.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,816.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.09. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,402.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4,090.63.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seaboard by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Seaboard by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Seaboard by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

