Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Drops By 16.5%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,309,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 11,151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SZENF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seazen Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Seazen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Seazen Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SZENF

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Seazen Group Company Profile

SZENF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Seazen Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

(Get Free Report)

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.