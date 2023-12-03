Short Interest in Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Drops By 16.5%

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,309,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 11,151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on SZENF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seazen Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Seazen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
Seazen Group Company Profile
Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.
