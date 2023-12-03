Short Interest in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Drops By 21.8%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 392,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,861. The company has a market cap of $787.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.67. SES AI has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $988,287.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $109,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,287.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,992 shares of company stock worth $186,511. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in SES AI in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SES AI by 27.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SES AI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,124,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

