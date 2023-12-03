Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declines By 21.5%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,943.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Severn Trent
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.59%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
