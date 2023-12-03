Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declines By 21.5%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,160 ($39.91) to GBX 3,100 ($39.16) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,943.75.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Severn Trent

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,918. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $27.39 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.59%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.