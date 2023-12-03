Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Grows By 6.7%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $1.43 on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

