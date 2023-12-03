Short Interest in SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Expands By 20.3%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,336.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
SIG Group Price Performance
SIG Group Company Profile
SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.
