Short Interest in SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Expands By 20.3%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,336.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SIG Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SIG Group Price Performance

SIG Group Company Profile

SCBGF traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.93. 427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. SIG Group has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $30.21.

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

