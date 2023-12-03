Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Decreases By 23.5%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SFTBY stock remained flat at $20.23 during trading on Friday. 141,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative net margin of 33.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SoftBank Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

