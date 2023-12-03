Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Rises By 17.4%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SpareBank 1 SMN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.
