Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Grows By 20.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

