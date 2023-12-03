Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Grows By 20.0%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.99. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678. Suncorp Group has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.
About Suncorp Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncorp Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.