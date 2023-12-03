Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Increases By 21.7%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,583. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

