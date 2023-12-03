Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declines By 18.8%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg purchased 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

