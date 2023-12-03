Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Declines By 21.4%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRX. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 273,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 63,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Performance

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 52,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,915. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

