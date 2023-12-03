Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Declines By 22.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.
The Sage Group Price Performance
Shares of SGGEF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
About The Sage Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.