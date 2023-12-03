Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Declines By 22.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 201,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.2 days.

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGGEF traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

