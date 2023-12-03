Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Drops By 17.0%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCTY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The9 Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $8.41 on Friday. The9 has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

