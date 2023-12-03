Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Grows By 27.1%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

Tobu Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. engages in the transportation business in Japan. It operates through five segments: Transportation Business, Leisure Business, Real Estate Business, Distribution Business, and Other Business. The company is involved in the general transportation business by railroad, tramway, and cableway, as well as car transportation business.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.