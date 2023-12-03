Short Interest in Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Grows By 27.1%

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 738,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
TBURF remained flat at $22.03 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $22.76.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tobu Railway
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.