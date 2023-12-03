Short Interest in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expands By 18.4%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,669,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of uniQure by 111.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,959 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 21.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,113. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $341.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that uniQure will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

