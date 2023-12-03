Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 18.4%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $580.16 million, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHT

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.