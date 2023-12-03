Short Interest in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Declines By 21.3%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,300 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 657,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 4.1 %

WFG stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,418. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -85.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

