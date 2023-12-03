Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,754.0 days.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
SSSAF stock remained flat at $42.16 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $42.16.
About Shurgard Self Storage
