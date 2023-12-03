Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in November

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 337,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,754.0 days.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

SSSAF stock remained flat at $42.16 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $42.16 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

About Shurgard Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.