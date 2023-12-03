Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 61,055 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,055 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 4.59% of La-Z-Boy worth $56,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE LZB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. 858,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

