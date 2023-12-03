Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.91% of Selective Insurance Group worth $52,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 253,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIGI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

