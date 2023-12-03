Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 603,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $99,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $158.38. 10,342,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,000,593. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on JNJ. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
