Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $55.17 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 434,723 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.96% of Lantheus worth $55,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 7,459.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

