Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $65.31 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $65,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. 2,580,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

