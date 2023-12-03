Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $73.57 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,083 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Brunswick worth $73,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Brunswick by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 14.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,253,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 792,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,644. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BC

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.