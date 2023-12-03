Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,896 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

